A widespread heat wave headed to Southern California by midweek is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures with it.

Forecasters are calling for afternoon highs to jump several degrees on Wednesday and continue to climb through the weekend.

“We will very likely be in the midst of a full fledged and potentially dangerous heat wave by mid-week as a strong ridge will form in the region,” the National Weather Service stated on its website.

Afternoon highs downtown are expected to climb from around 80 degrees Monday to 90 by Wednesday. Then another jump has forecasters calling for a downtown high near 102 degrees on Sunday.

Coastal areas will be looking for temperatures between Wednesday and Sunday to be mostly between 80 and 95 degrees.

Temperatures will range between 100 and 110 degrees for the valleys and mountains, according the Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch has been issued from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Sunday for several parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles County, the Antelope Valley, the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, the Ventura County Inland Coast and the Ojai Valley.

Find a complete list of areas included in the Los Angeles-area excessive heat watch here.

Many afternoon highs will be warm enough to threaten daily record temperatures by Thursday.

Residents were urged to take the following precautions as the temperatures rise:

Wear lightweight, light-colored loose clothing

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Avoid strenuous activity during hottest part of the day

Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members