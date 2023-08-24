Nearly a week after some parts of Southern California received nearly a foot of rain due to Tropical Storm Hilary, significant heat is expected to arrive this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, inland areas – including most valley, interior mountain and desert communities – will experience the hottest temperatures, with highs forecast to reach up to 109 degrees.

Low temperatures will hover in the 70s, NWS said, with foothill communities expected to be slightly warmer at night with lows in the mid-80s.

Coastal areas will see highs near 100 and lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

The brunt of the heatwave will settle in on Sunday and begin to scorch the area on Monday, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kaj Goldberg.

“We are going to see a significant change in the weather pattern as we head from Sunday into Monday,” Goldberg said. “A huge area of high pressure is making its way through the center of the country right now, but it’s going to travel in a westerly direction…We will see the warming trend kicking in Saturday afternoon.”

The National Weather Service said on social media that there is a “good chance” that heat advisories and warnings may be needed for some areas.

Temperatures are expected to cool off by Thursday of next week for most of the Southland.