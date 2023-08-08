The remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene will begin to impact Southern California’s weather early Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

The storm was centered several hundred miles off the northern Pacific coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula Wednesday with sustained winds of 35 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

It has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

The wind is not expected to be a major factor when cloud bands from the storm arrive in Southern California.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll start to see some of this tropical moisture move in from the south. That means we will see added humidity and a chance for some thunderstorms,” said KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene are seen in a satellite image on Aug. 8, 2023. (NOAA)

Rainfall could total 1.5 to 1.8 inches in some locations, according to the NWS.

“With such high moisture content [in] the atmosphere, there could be some heavy downpours, especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning,” NWS said in a bulletin.

The remnants of the storm will also keep temperatures slightly below average with daytime highs forecast for the mid-to-upper 70s to low 80s in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday. Inland valleys will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

“The cloud cover is going to be fairly thick which will reduce daytime heating,” said DiCarlo.

Warmer and drier weather is expected to return for the weekend.