Areas across Southern California are seeing record-high temperatures due to the heatwave that began scorching the region late last week.

Locations that set records on Sunday include Lancaster Airport, where the 110 degrees recorded there was hot enough to eclipse the record of 109 degrees set in 1960, and Sandberg, California, where the quarter-century old record of 98 degrees was beaten by Sunday’s high of 99.

Additionally, Idyllwild, California in Riverside County reached 100 degrees for the first time in the community’s history; their previous record high was 97 degrees in 2003.

Big Bear tied its record high of 90 degrees, which has now been done on five separate occasions: 1960, 1972, 1998, 2005 and 2023.

Campo, California – a city in San Diego County located near the United States-Mexico border – tied its record high of 106 degrees, which was set in 2006.

Dangerously hot temperatures are expected throughout Southern California and especially in interior communities through Monday and possibly into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“A slight cooling trend is expected through the middle of the week, however warmer temperatures are expected for the latter half of the week as the high pressure ridge returns,” NWS said.

Firefighters were seen working through the stifling heat to battle several wildfires over the weekend, including the “Rabbit Fire” which has burned over 7,500 acres in Riverside County.