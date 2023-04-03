A high wind warning is in effect for areas of Southern California Monday.

The warning was issued at 5 a.m. in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, the Cadiz Basin, the Coachella Valley, the eastern and western Mojave Desert, the Morongo Basin, the Riverside County, San Bernardino County and western Santa Ynez mountains, and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, according to the National Weather Service.

The inside slider is bringing strong west-to-northwest winds. Gusts of 60 to 75 mph are expected in the mountains and the Antelope Valley, while gusts between 35 and 55 mph are expected in the coasts and valleys, NWS indicated.

Gusty crosswinds could bring hazardous driving conditions, low visibility, downed trees and tree limbs, possible power outages and travel delays across mountains, specifically the I-5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

The Weather Service is also warning of gale-force winds, with a speed of 35 to 45 knots expected. “Mariners without proper experience should consider seeking safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions,” NWS warned.

In addition to the winds, there is a slight chance of showers through Monday night. Less than .1 inch is predicted in the mountains and foothills. Snow levels will also lower between 2,500 and 3,000 feet, bringing potential travel issues to the Grapevine, according to the Weather Service.