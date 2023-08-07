Southern California’s weather will likely be impacted by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene this week with higher humidity and a chance for rain.

The storm, which was centered several hundred miles west of the Baja Peninsula early Monday, was tracking north and west with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Eugene is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm sometime Monday afternoon and eventually take a turn eastward toward California.

Tropical storm Eugene is seen on a satellite image on Aug. 7, 2023. (NOAA)

“We’ll get the remnants of this in the middle of the week,” said KTLA 5 meteorologist Henry DiCarlo. “Temperatures will be relatively mild, but we’ll see increased humidity and the chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Rainfall from the isolated storms could measure more than an inch-and-a-half with over 2 inches of rain possible in some locations, according to the NWS.

However, meteorologists with the NWS caution that forecast models could change significantly.

“There is still a fair chance that there may be very little precipitation with this system. Storms arriving from the southwest are notoriously difficult to predict in SoCal,” NWS said.

Los Angeles can expect high temperatures in the low to mid-80s all week, with inland valleys in the upper 80s to mid-90s.