After a dry start to the week, some rain is set to hit the region beginning Wednesday, weather officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, a “dry day is on tap” for Tuesday, but an offshore front will move over the Central Coast before making its way to SoCal by Wednesday.

“Rain chances will increase through the day Wednesday, then will wane away as the pattern turns showery into late Wednesday night and Thursday,” NWS said.

Preliminary NWS forecasts indicate that most of the rain will fall in the Central Coast, with some communities in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties expected to see up to .2 inches.

Further to the south and east, Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see less rain; projections range from .04 inches in Oxnard to .12 inches in Avalon on Catalina Island.

There is a small threat of snow on the 5 Freeway near the Tejon Pass, NWS said.

With the increased rain and clouds comes cooler temperatures for nearly all of SoCal, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kirk Hawkins.

“All [of] Southern California will be at or below average [temperatures] in the days ahead,” Hawkins said.

