The clouds that have been lingering over Southern California since the start of June are set to make way for clear skies this weekend, just in time for Father’s Day.

Marine layer clouds are expected to burn off by midday on Friday and are not expected to return until Sunday morning, where they are also expected to burn off quickly.

“Saturday and Sunday are going to be beautiful days,” said KTLA meteorologist Mark Kriski. “Saturday [will be] the warmest day.”

Most of Southern California will see more sunshine and an increase in temperatures as the June gloom begins to recede.

The weather for Father’s Day is forecast to be mostly sunny throughout the region, with temperatures ranging from 70 degrees near the coasts and mountains to 84 degrees in the high desert.

