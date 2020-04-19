L.A.’s first big warm-up of spring could bring highs near 90 by Saturday

After cool, dry weather through Monday, then a slight chance of showers Monday afternoon, dry and much warmer conditions are on tap Tuesday through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A graphic shows the precipitation outlook from April 24 to 28, 2020 in California. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Gusty north to northwest winds will affect portions of the area from Monday night through the end of the week, and the extended outlook for precipitation is normal in Southern California, and below normal in Northern California.

In downtown Los Angeles, for example, normal for the month of April is 0.91 inch of rain. But more than three times that much has already fallen this month, putting L.A. at 105% of normal for the season since Oct. 1. Chances of moisture typically diminish as the spring season wears on. Rainfall in most of Northern California remains well below normal.

The extended outlook also calls for above-normal temperatures for the West Coast from April 24 to 28, especially in California.

