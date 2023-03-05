Light rain and mountain snow showers will remain in the area throughout Sunday and into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas are expected to receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain, while mountain communities above 3,500 feet in elevation may see two inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Ventura County and Los Angeles County Mountains until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The highest snow accumulations are expected in the San Gabriel Mountains, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour at times will reduce visibility due to blowing snow.

The NWS warns that travel could be “very difficult due to reduced visibility in blowing snow and icy road conditions, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine [which] could see travel delays or closures.”

To find the latest road conditions from CalTrans, call 1-800-427-7623.