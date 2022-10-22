A weak storm front was expected to bring a chance of light rain to areas of Los Angeles County Saturday.

The highest chance of rain was expected in the late afternoon and evenings near the mountains of L.A. County and across the San Gabriel Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas were expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch, while areas near the San Gabriel Mountains could see as much as a quarter-inch or precipitation.

That moisture could lead to some slick highways and freeways, the NWS warned.

Winds from the Northwest also could bring some gusts that could “topple tents or other loose items.”

Weather across Southern California was mostly cooler, with temperatures about five to ten degrees below normal, the NWS added.

Many residents across the Los Angeles area were greeted to a dense marine layer early Saturday morning.