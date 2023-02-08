Significantly cooler temperatures and light rain are in the forecast for Southern California this weekend.

An upper low-pressure system arrives between Saturday morning and Saturday evening, bringing the possibility of light showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal, at best, but we can expect high temperatures to drop from the upper 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday, to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

“Winds will also get quite breezy Saturday, especially on the coast and over the coastal waters where gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely,” NWS said.

Snow levels will drop to 3500-4000 feet, but snow accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Los Angeles Forecast:

Friday, February 10

Day: Partly cloudy skies. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Night: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday, February 11

Day: Partly cloudy skies. High near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Night: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday, February 12

Day: Sun and a few passing clouds. High around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Night: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.

Temperatures remain cooler through the next seven days.