Lightning sparks 8 fires in Bay Area; thunderstorms possible in parts of SoCal

Rare lightning storms struck the San Francisco Bay Area and the Monterey Bay region Sunday morning, sparking at least eight vegetation fires in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

There’s an elevated risk of fire danger across wide swaths of California on Sunday because of the risk of lightning. Thunderstorms are also possible across Southern California.

“Wild night in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is probably the most widespread and violent summer thunderstorm event in memory for Bay Area, & it’s also one of the hottest nights in years,” tweeted Daniel Swain, climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

A three-acre wildfire was reported in the area of 20730 Brush Road in the mountains south of Los Gatos in Santa Clara County. At 3:17 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted that it was wind-driven and had threatened structures and that, with power lines down, officials were starting evacuations. Subsequent rain, however, helped to slow the fire’s spread.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains, (excluding the Santa Monica Mtns) Antelope and Cuyama Valleys from 11AM-9PM this eve. Recent Burn areas will be susceptible to #debris flows. If you come across swift moving water, do not cross over! #TurnAroundDontDrown #cawx pic.twitter.com/QbCL6YDrDy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2020

Majority of thunderstorm activity has remained off the Central Coast and will be moving into Monterey County. Still a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms across the region this morning. Focus across the mountains , Antelope Valley and Cuyama Valley this afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vFPLv958ll — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2020