‘Like a real twister’: Long Beach residents clean up after powerful winter storm

Residents along West 19th Street and Magnolia Avenue in Long Beach are cleaning up after Monday’s powerful winter storm swept through the neighborhood.

A large branch toppled onto a vehicle amid the gusty winds, which were described by one resident as a twister.

“I saw the palm trees flying around, like a real twister,” Mike Coral said.

The National Weather Service recorded nearly 1.5 inches of rain in Long Beach Monday with wind gusts in the area as high as 26 mph.

No injuries were reported amid the storm damage.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2020.