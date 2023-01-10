A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas.

8 a.m.: KTLA’s Mt. Wilson camera shows rain in that area.

7 a.m.: Residents in a Studio City neighborhood were asked to shelter in place after mud and debris flowed into several yards. One resident KTLA spoke to was stuck in mud trying to get to work.

A driver tries to get through mud in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

6:36 a.m.: Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

6:36 a.m.: Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

6 a.m.: A flood warning is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

5 a.m.: Drivers were rescued and vehicles were cleared from Highway 126 after debris flows Monday night, but the roadway remains closed.

4:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week’s storm “incredible.”

4:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week's storm "incredible."

Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County received 16.89 inches of rain as of this morning, while Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County got 8 inches.