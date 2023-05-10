Temperatures will be relatively cool in the Los Angeles metropolitan area on Wednesday and Thursday before warmer weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s in the basins and valleys of L.A. and Orange counties today and tomorrow.

Warmer weather moves into Southern California on Friday with high temps forecasted to be in the upper 70s to mid-80s, which extends through the weekend. The San Fernando Valley could see highs in the low 90s on Saturday.

L.A. and Orange County will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Mother’s Day with no rain in the forecast.