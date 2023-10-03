Los Angeles Metro Air Quality Map

This interactive map provides current air quality levels and health recommendations at a neighborhood scale for the entire South Coast Air Quality Management District jurisdiction, which includes non-desert regions of Los Angeles County, all of Orange County, San Bernardino County, and Riverside County including the Coachella Valley.

This map blends data from regulatory monitoring data operated by South Coast AQMD, hundreds of low-cost fine particle pollution sensors, and a forecast model to generate air quality index values at 1,218 locations.

There are many factors that impact air quality in the Los Angeles metropolitan area including particulate pollution from vehicles, factories, refineries, household combustibles and wood burning. Other common sources include dust and wildfire smoke. Ozone and carbon monoxide pollution is also common although less visible.

Use the controls or your thumb to move the map, zoom, and add layers for satellite imagery, temperatures, and precipitation. Satellite and weather radar updates approximately every 5 minutes.