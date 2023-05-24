If you’re liking the mid-60s temperatures and partly cloudy weather the Los Angeles area is seeing right now, you’re in luck. The Memorial Day weekend forecast looks remarkably similar.

Low temperatures will be in the high 50s each day, rising only about 10 degrees at their peak.

At most, temperatures are expected to hit 70 or 71 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

The Inland Empire, however, will see a slight increase in temperatures, with highs rising from the low 70s to high 70s over the next seven days.

High in the coastal areas will remain in the low-to-mid 60s for the next week.

“If you’re planning a beach weekend, it could be a little bit on the cool side,” said KTLA’s Mark Kriski.

Daily highs in the high desert areas are expected to rise from the high 70s to low 80s over the next few days.