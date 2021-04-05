Monday forecast: Above average temps with gusty afternoon winds

Continued above average temperatures around much of the Southland are expected to combine with some gusty winds Monday afternoon.

Air quality around the region will remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Some rain to our north is expected to remain out of Southern California where mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures continue through the week.

Marine layer clouds will keep afternoon highs cooler along the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

