Monday forecast: Another hot day

Look for another hot day around Southern California as high pressure remains in control.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in place for many inland areas but will expire Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Tuesday and be right around average for a few days.

Air quality remains moderate to unhealthy for many inland areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 64 to 72 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell