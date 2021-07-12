Monday forecast: Another hot day

Look for another hot day around Southern California as high pressure remains in control.
Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in place for many inland areas but will expire Monday night.
Temperatures are expected to drop on Tuesday and be right around average for a few days.
Air quality remains moderate to unhealthy for many inland areas.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 64 to 72 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell