Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east Thursday, forcing a TV newscast out of their studio for a few minutes, but largely sparing the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.

There were scary moments. In High Point, North Carolina, WGHP-TV meteorologist Van Denton ordered everyone off the se t during the 5 p.m. broadcast and into a makeup room for a few minutes after a storm with a tornado warning moved right over the station.