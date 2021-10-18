Monday forecast: Chance of morning showers

Weather

Look for a chance of scattered showers across the region early Monday morning.

The rain will dissipate through the afternoon hours but temperatures will remain below average for the day.

Good air quality is expected for most of the Southland, with some moderate conditions further inland.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with a warming trend expected to peak by Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 68 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

