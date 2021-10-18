Monday forecast: Chance of morning showers

Look for a chance of scattered showers across the region early Monday morning.

The rain will dissipate through the afternoon hours but temperatures will remain below average for the day.

Good air quality is expected for most of the Southland, with some moderate conditions further inland.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with a warming trend expected to peak by Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 68 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell