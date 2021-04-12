Monday forecast: Clouds, below average temps return

Look for cooler temperatures and cloudier skies Monday morning thanks to a returning onshore flow.

The extra cloud cover could even result in some drizzle by Tuesday.

Below average temperatures will likely continue until at least midweek, but warmer afternoon highs are expected for the weekend.

Air quality will be mostly in the “good” to “moderate” range around Southern California.

Some inland areas will fall into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell