Monday forecast: Clouds, below average temps return

Look for cooler temperatures and cloudier skies Monday morning thanks to a returning onshore flow.

The extra cloud cover could even result in some drizzle by Tuesday.

Below average temperatures will likely continue until at least midweek, but warmer afternoon highs are expected for the weekend.

Air quality will be mostly in the “good” to “moderate” range around Southern California.

Some inland areas will fall into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

