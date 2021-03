Another cold storm with powerful winds is expected to make its way across Southern California on Monday, bringing light rain and low-forming snow.

Showers are expected throughout the region, with rainfall totals to reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts and potentially as high as a half-inch near foothills. Rainfall totals there could reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts, and may be as high as a half-inch along southwest-facing slopes of the foothills.