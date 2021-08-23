Monday forecast: Comfortable ahead of midweek warming trend

Look for another comfortable day Monday before things begin to heat up again midweek.

A building ridge of high pressure will have afternoon temperatures about 5 degrees above normal a few days from now.

Meanwhile, air quality is already beginning to get worse. Moderate conditions can be found in most areas Monday, including many coastal locations.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell