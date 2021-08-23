Monday forecast: Comfortable ahead of midweek warming trend

Look for another comfortable day Monday before things begin to heat up again midweek.

A building ridge of high pressure will have afternoon temperatures about 5 degrees above normal a few days from now.

Meanwhile, air quality is already beginning to get worse. Moderate conditions can be found in most areas Monday, including many coastal locations.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

