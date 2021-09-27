Monday forecast: Cool and cloudy; warm temps return midweek

Look for cool and cloudy conditions Monday with a chance of drizzle around the Southland.

Good to moderate air quality is expected, but smoke from wildfires to our north is likely to push into the region later in the day.

Warmer temperatures will return later this week.

High pressure is expected to push temperatures from about 10 degrees below average Monday to about 10 degrees above average on Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell