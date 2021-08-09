Monday forecast: Cool and comfortable

Look for the coolest conditions expected this week Monday.

Morning clouds and fog will be found near the coast early on.

High pressure is expected to build again midweek, brining hot conditions back to the region.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions worsening further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell