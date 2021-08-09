Monday forecast: Cool and comfortable

Look for the coolest conditions expected this week Monday.
Morning clouds and fog will be found near the coast early on.
High pressure is expected to build again midweek, brining hot conditions back to the region.
Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions worsening further inland.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 69 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell