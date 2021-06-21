Monday forecast: Cooler conditions and improving air quality

Look for cooler temperatures across the Southland Monday with air quality improving for most areas.

Coastal areas, along with some inland locations will be in the good to moderate range, but parts of the Inland Empire will continue to have unhealthy air quality.

A low pressure system moving across the region will keep afternoon highs much cooler than last week.

We are expecting another warmup when the weekend arrives.

Kirk Hawkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2021.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 67 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

