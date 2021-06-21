Monday forecast: Cooler conditions and improving air quality

Look for cooler temperatures across the Southland Monday with air quality improving for most areas.

Coastal areas, along with some inland locations will be in the good to moderate range, but parts of the Inland Empire will continue to have unhealthy air quality.

A low pressure system moving across the region will keep afternoon highs much cooler than last week.

We are expecting another warmup when the weekend arrives.

Kirk Hawkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2021.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 67 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell