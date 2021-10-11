Monday forecast: Cooler temperatures, gusty winds return

Weather

Look for cooler temperatures and gusty winds as big weather changes are underway in Southern California Monday.

High wind warnings and advisories are in place for many foothill, mountain and desert areas until Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts from 50 to 70 mph are possible in some of these areas.

There is a chance of afternoon showers and show in our local mountains.

High surf is also impacting west facing beaches, with sets from 5 to 8 feet Monday.

Above average temperatures return to the region Friday and Saturday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 5 to 8 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

