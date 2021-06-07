Monday forecast: Cooler temps with a chance of drizzle

Look for below average temperatures to return Monday with a chance of drizzle throughout the day.

A low pressure system offshore is bringing in the extra cloud cover and possible moisture.

The lower temperatures should remain with us through Wednesday.

Average temperatures return later this week before things warm up for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 65 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell