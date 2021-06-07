Monday forecast: Cooler temps with a chance of drizzle

Look for below average temperatures to return Monday with a chance of drizzle throughout the day.

A low pressure system offshore is bringing in the extra cloud cover and possible moisture.

The lower temperatures should remain with us through Wednesday.

Average temperatures return later this week before things warm up for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 65 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

