Monday forecast: Heat wave through Thursday

Look for hot and dry conditions to continue for several days this week, possibly into Thursday, as a warming pattern settles in over Southern California.

High pressure is in control and will help temperatures climb between 5 and 10 degrees in most locations Monday.

The warmer highs and drier conditions will also significantly increase the danger of wildfires the next few days.

Air quality will remain moderate to unhealthy for many inland locations Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell