Monday forecast: Heat wave through Thursday

Look for hot and dry conditions to continue for several days this week, possibly into Thursday, as a warming pattern settles in over Southern California.

High pressure is in control and will help temperatures climb between 5 and 10 degrees in most locations Monday.

The warmer highs and drier conditions will also significantly increase the danger of wildfires the next few days.

Air quality will remain moderate to unhealthy for many inland locations Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 56 to 74 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

