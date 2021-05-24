Monday forecast: High pressure brings above average temperatures, reduced air quality

Look for warm afternoon highs, about 10 degrees above normal in many areas, Monday as high pressure build over the region.
The warmer weather will also lead to reduced air quality for much of Southern California. Good to moderate air quality is still expected near the coast but conditions will be unhealthy for sensitive groups for many inland locations.
Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures cooling to closer to normal by midweek.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 55 to 64 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell