Monday forecast: High pressure brings above average temperatures, reduced air quality

Look for warm afternoon highs, about 10 degrees above normal in many areas, Monday as high pressure build over the region.

The warmer weather will also lead to reduced air quality for much of Southern California. Good to moderate air quality is still expected near the coast but conditions will be unhealthy for sensitive groups for many inland locations.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures cooling to closer to normal by midweek.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 55 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell