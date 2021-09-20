Monday forecast: Hot weather returns as we near beginning of fall

Look for warm temperatures to return Monday and Tuesday, bringing dangerous fire conditions back to the region.

Air quality will remain mostly in the

The hot weather will give way to cooler temperatures on Wednesday, when the first day of fall arrives.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday and possibly Saturday, with temperatures dropping well below normal.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell