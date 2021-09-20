Monday forecast: Hot weather returns as we near beginning of fall

Look for warm temperatures to return Monday and Tuesday, bringing dangerous fire conditions back to the region.
Air quality will remain mostly in the
The hot weather will give way to cooler temperatures on Wednesday, when the first day of fall arrives.
A chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday and possibly Saturday, with temperatures dropping well below normal.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell