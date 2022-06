Look for above average temperatures Monday with conditions heating up even more throughout the week.

High pressure will remain in control for several days, bringing downtown temperatures well into the 80s later in the week. Cooler conditions will be available near the coast.

The normal high for downtown Los Angeles in early June is closer to 75 degrees.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range Monday. Inland locations will see unhealthy air for sensitive groups.