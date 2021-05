Monday forecast: Morning clouds and below average temperatures

Look for thick morning clouds and below average temperatures around the region Monday.

Some areas could even see light drizzle during the early morning hours.

Gusty afternoon winds are likely to develop as high pressure begins to build later in the day.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm to near average by Tuesday before getting even warmer later in the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell