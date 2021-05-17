Monday forecast: Morning drizzle and below average temps

Look for morning drizzle and a chance of light showers Monday.
Afternoon skies should remain partly cloudy with temperatures remaining slightly below average.
High pressure returns Tuesday and brings warmer temperatures with it.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell