Monday forecast: Mostly clear with a chance of mountain and desert thunderstorms

Look for mostly clear skies Monday with a chance of thunderstorms developing over our mountain and desert areas.
An excessive heat warning is in place for some areas of the High Desert through 9 p.m. Monday.
Air quality remains unhealthy for many inland locations, with good to moderate air quality found closer to the coast.
Forecasters are calling for a midweek cooling trend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell