Monday forecast: Mostly clear with a chance of mountain and desert thunderstorms

Look for mostly clear skies Monday with a chance of thunderstorms developing over our mountain and desert areas.

An excessive heat warning is in place for some areas of the High Desert through 9 p.m. Monday.

Air quality remains unhealthy for many inland locations, with good to moderate air quality found closer to the coast.

Forecasters are calling for a midweek cooling trend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell