Monday forecast: Mostly clear with a chance of mountain and desert thunderstorms

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for mostly clear skies Monday with a chance of thunderstorms developing over our mountain and desert areas.

An excessive heat warning is in place for some areas of the High Desert through 9 p.m. Monday.

Air quality remains unhealthy for many inland locations, with good to moderate air quality found closer to the coast.

Forecasters are calling for a midweek cooling trend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

