Monday forecast: Mostly sunny ahead of holiday storms

Weather

Look for mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon before a pair of storms make their way to Southern California later this week.

Rain clouds are expected to arrive Wednesday night and bring a chance of showers through the day Thursday.

The rainy weather may continue all the way into Christmas Eve on Friday.

A second system will follow close behind, bringing a chance of rain for Christmas Day as well.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Low             
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: None

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low            
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

