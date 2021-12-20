Monday forecast: Mostly sunny ahead of holiday storms

Look for mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon before a pair of storms make their way to Southern California later this week.
Rain clouds are expected to arrive Wednesday night and bring a chance of showers through the day Thursday.
The rainy weather may continue all the way into Christmas Eve on Friday.
A second system will follow close behind, bringing a chance of rain for Christmas Day as well.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: None
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell