Monday forecast: Strong winds and sunshine

A warm and sunny weekend gives way to cooler, but still above average, temperatures as a trough of low pressure settles over the region Monday.

The trough is not expected to bring any rain or snow to Southern California.

Wind advisories are in place until 12 a.m. for gusty conditions across parts of Southern California Monday afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected to remain over the region for most of the week.

An afternoon high of 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies is forecast for downtown on Easter Sunday.

Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on March 29, 2021.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 56 to 58 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

