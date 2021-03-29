Monday forecast: Strong winds and sunshine

A warm and sunny weekend gives way to cooler, but still above average, temperatures as a trough of low pressure settles over the region Monday.

The trough is not expected to bring any rain or snow to Southern California.

Wind advisories are in place until 12 a.m. for gusty conditions across parts of Southern California Monday afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected to remain over the region for most of the week.

An afternoon high of 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies is forecast for downtown on Easter Sunday.

Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on March 29, 2021.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 58 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell