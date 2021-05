Look for temperatures to remain around average under mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

A slight cool down is forecast for the weekend.

There is also a slight chance of light showers arriving on Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell