Monday forecast: Thunderstorms prompt flash flood watches, warnings

Look for a continuing chance of thunderstorms throughout the day Monday.

The stormy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches and warnings for parts of the region.

A chance of rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning before dry weather returns for the rest of the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 69 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

