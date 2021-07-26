Monday forecast: Thunderstorms prompt flash flood watches, warnings

Look for a continuing chance of thunderstorms throughout the day Monday.

The stormy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches and warnings for parts of the region.

A chance of rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning before dry weather returns for the rest of the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 69 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell