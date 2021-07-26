Monday forecast: Thunderstorms prompt flash flood watches, warnings

Look for a continuing chance of thunderstorms throughout the day Monday.
The stormy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches and warnings for parts of the region.
A chance of rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning before dry weather returns for the rest of the week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 69 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell