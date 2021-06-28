Monday forecast: Triple-digit heat and windy conditions

Triple-digit temperatures and windy conditions are on the agenda for Monday in Southern California.
Also elevated is the risk for fire danger due to the winds and scorching heat.
Humidity and the chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the later in the week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell