Monday forecast: Triple-digit heat and windy conditions

Triple-digit temperatures and windy conditions are on the agenda for Monday in Southern California.

Also elevated is the risk for fire danger due to the winds and scorching heat.

Humidity and the chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the later in the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell