Monday forecast: Triple-digit heat and windy conditions

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Triple-digit temperatures and windy conditions are on the agenda for Monday in Southern California.

Also elevated is the risk for fire danger due to the winds and scorching heat.

Humidity and the chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the later in the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News