Monday forecast: Warm and windy

Look for temperatures about 5 degrees above normal Monday with gusty winds around the region.
Wind advisories are in place through Tuesday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range Monday.
A series of storms are building in the Pacific, however they are expected to remain further north.
There is a chance of drizzle on Thursday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 56 to 58 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 3 to 5 feet, building to 5 to 8 feet in the afternoon. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet, building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon.
- Remarks: West swell