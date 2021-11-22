Monday forecast: Warm and windy

Weather

Look for a windy Monday with above average temperatures for most of Southern California.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of the Southland through noon.

Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday but afternoon highs will climb again on Thanksgiving.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 62 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

