Monday forecast: Warm and windy

Look for a windy Monday with above average temperatures for most of Southern California.
A wind advisory is in place for parts of the Southland through noon.
Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday but afternoon highs will climb again on Thanksgiving.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 62 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell