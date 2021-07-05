Monday forecast: Warm temperatures, poor air quality

Look for warm temperatures and poor air quality Monday following a night of Fourth of July fireworks.

Most inland areas will remain in the moderate to unhealthy range with some coastal areas still expecting good air quality Monday.

Forecasters are calling for warm afternoon highs Monday, with downtown Los Angeles expected reach about 91 degrees. A cooler high of 81 degrees is expected Tuesday.

Hazardous surf is expected along the Los Angeles and Orange County coasts, especially for the south facing beaches.

Beachgoers are warned to look out for strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 66 to 68 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell