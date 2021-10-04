Monday forecast: Warm Temperatures with a chance of inland thunderstorms

Warm conditions will continue for one more day Monday as we look for a chance of thunderstorms inland.
Air quality will be in the good to moderate range for most of the region.
Cooler conditions will arrive Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week.
A small chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday with a better chance of showers on Friday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell