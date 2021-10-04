Monday forecast: Warm Temperatures with a chance of inland thunderstorms

Warm conditions will continue for one more day Monday as we look for a chance of thunderstorms inland.

Air quality will be in the good to moderate range for most of the region.

Cooler conditions will arrive Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week.

A small chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday with a better chance of showers on Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell