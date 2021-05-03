Monday forecast: Warming trend through Wednesday

Look for a warming trend to begin slowly on Monday but continue to heat up through Wednesday.

Coastal clouds, especially during the morning hours, will continue Monday morning near the coast. Clearer skies are expected further inland.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the 90s for some areas away from the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler weather is likely to return for Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 62 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell