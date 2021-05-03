Monday forecast: Warming trend through Wednesday

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a warming trend to begin slowly on Monday but continue to heat up through Wednesday.

Coastal clouds, especially during the morning hours, will continue Monday morning near the coast. Clearer skies are expected further inland.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the 90s for some areas away from the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler weather is likely to return for Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 62 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News