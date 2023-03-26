Drier and warmer weather is in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday, but another round of rain is expected to hit the area by midweek.

A wind advisory is in effect for northern Ventura County and the western San Gabriel Mountains, but the advisory is scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds are possible across Southern California through Monday, but the sun will shine Sunday into Tuesday, with clouds and rain moving in by early Wednesday morning.

“[The rain] can be heavy at times,” said KTLA meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “There’s a possibility of seeing some thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as this next system passes.”

Snow may fall as low as 2,500 feet on Wednesday, which could affect travel through the Grapevine and other higher elevated roads.

The NWS advises that driving conditions may be more hazardous during periods of high winds, and with gusts of up to 55 mph expected in some areas, they warn that downed tree limbs and possible power outages may occur.