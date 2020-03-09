Much-needed storm to bring several days of wet weather to Southern California

A pedestrian walks on an overpass as motorists clog the 101 Freeway during heavy rain in an undated photo. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A much-needed storm system is heading toward Southern California and is expected to drop several inches of rain before exiting later this week.

Light showers should arrive Monday evening, with the heaviest rains slated to fall throughout the day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected to continue Wednesday and possibly Thursday before the system exits the region.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain to fall during the three to four-day period, with some mountain and foothill areas receiving more than 4 inches.

Here's the latest storm total rainfall expected with this storm system. Rainfall amounts are expected to from 1-3 inches with local amounts up to 4 inches. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/tk4vrnve4G — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 9, 2020

Snow levels are expected to remain above 7,000 feet, where a significant amount of snowfall is possible, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasters are also calling for possible hail, waterspouts and thunderstorms during Tuesday’s downpour.

Commuters should be on the lookout for flooded roadways and minor debris flows during a thunderstorm.

Strong southeast winds could bring 40 mph gusts to parts of the Southland.

The wet weather arrives just after Los Angeles recorded its fourth-driest combined January and February on record, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“For the water year, we’re 4 inches below normal in downtown L.A.,” meteorologist Kristen Stewart told the Times. “This upcoming storm will bring us pretty close to where we need to be.”

A little more than 34% of the state is currently considered to be in moderate drought conditions.

