The National Weather Service is watching the development of a tropical storm system off the Southern California coast. (NWS)

The National Weather Service is watching the development of a tropical storm system off the Southern California coast.

According to the NWS, Tropical Storm Eugene is weakening, but the remnants of the storm will “be the main focus this week” for most of the region.

The storm, which is currently several hundred miles off the coast of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, is forecast to travel in a northwesterly direction up the Baja California Peninsula before turning back towards land on Wednesday.

“[The] threat of precipitation [will be the greatest between] Tuesday and Thursday, with [the] best chances on Wednesday,” NWS said on Twitter.

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Eugene had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.